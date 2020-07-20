STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Retail inflation for farm workers, rural labourers eases in June

Tamil Nadu with 1,214 points topped the index, whereas Himachal Pradesh with 784 points stood at the bottom.

Published: 20th July 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

A farm worker winnows wheat as she works at a grain market in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Retail inflation for farm and rural workers in June eased to 7.16 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, as compared to May this year, a labour ministry statement said on Monday.

"Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (Consumer Price Index-Agricultural Labourers and CPI-RL (Consumer Price Index for rural labourers) decreased to 7.16 per cent and 7.00 per cent in June 2020 from 8.40 per cent and 8.12 per cent, respectively in May 2020," the ministry said.

According to the statement, inflation based on food index of CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at (+) 8.57 per cent and (+) 8.41 per cent, respectively, in June 2020.

The All-India CPI-AL and CPI-RL (Base: 1986-87=100) for June 2020 decreased by 1 point each to stand at 1,018 and 1,024 points, respectively, compared to 1,019 and 1,025 in May this year.

The major contribution towards the fall in general index of agricultural labourers and rural labourers came from food, with (-) 1.82 points and (-) 1.58 points, respectively, mainly due to fall in prices of rice, arhar dal, masur dal, ground nut oil, meat goat, poultry, vegetables and fruits, among others.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said, "The softening of inflation is mainly due to free supply of food grains under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY).

This has benefitted a large number of households under Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) including agricultural and rural labourers thereby putting less burden on their daily budgetary requirement".

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL are brought out by Labour Bureau - a wing of labour ministry. Director General Labour Bureau D S Negi said easing of inflation reflects the efforts done by the central and state governments along with civil societies to ensure supplies of essentials during these testing times amid COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the data, the rise/fall in index varied from state to state. In case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 7 points in 9 states and a decrease of 1 to 19 points in 9 other states, while it remained stationary in 2 states - Manipur and Rajasthan.

Tamil Nadu with 1,214 points topped the index, whereas Himachal Pradesh with 784 points stood at the bottom.

In case of rural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 8 points in 9 states and a decrease of 2 to 20 points in 10 states, while it remained stationary in Manipur. Tamil Nadu with 1,199 points topped the index, whereas Himachal Pradesh scored the lowest 832 points.

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for agricultural labourers and rural labourers was experienced by Orissa (7 points and 8 points respectively) mainly due to rise in the prices of meat goat, fish fresh/dry, vegetables and fruits and saree cotton (mill) etc.

On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for agricultural labourers and rural labourers was experienced by Jammu & Kashmir State (-19 points and -20 points respectively) mainly due to fall in the prices of fruits and vegetables, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp