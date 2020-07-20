STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SBI Cards profit grows 14 per cent to Rs 393 crore in Q1

The return on average assets came at 6.3 per cent in Q1 FY21 versus 6.5 per cent

Published: 20th July 2020 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Dean of Indian School of Business Ajit Rangnekar (left), Chief general manager of SBI Shiv Kumar (centre) and CEO SBI Cards and Payment Services Priva

By ANI

MUMBAI: SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd on Monday reported a profit after tax of Rs 393 crore in the April to June quarter, up 14 per cent from Rs 346 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

The return on average assets came at 6.3 per cent in Q1 FY21 versus 6.5 per cent while the return on average equity was at 28.3 per cent versus 36.1 per cent in Q1 FY20.

The capital adequacy ratio was 24.4 per cent (Q1 FY20: 18.9 per cent). As per capital adequacy norms, the company's capital to risk ratio consisting of tier one and tier two capital should not be less than 15 per cent of its aggregate risk weighted assets on balance sheet and of risk adjusted value of off-balance sheet items.

However, SBI Cards total income fell to Rs 2,196 crore from Rs 2,304 crore. Though interest income increased by 34.6 per cent to Rs 1,412 crore for Q1 FY21 from Rs 1,049 crore for Q1 FY20, income from fees and services dipped to Rs 668 crore from Rs 916 crore.

Asset quality improved marginally with gross non-performing assets at 1.35 per cent of gross advances as against 2.68 per cent and provision coverage ratio at 68.25 per cent as of June 30 as against 72 per cent last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SBI Cards
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp