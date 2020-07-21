Amazon's Prime Day Sale to kick off in August in India

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India's largest e-commerce platform Amazon has announced that its Prime Day sale will be held from August 6-7 this year.



Amazon's Prime members will be able to avail 48 hours of exclusive shopping including discounts, access to the latest launches and free delivery services. The company noted that more than half of the Prime subscriber base now belongs to Tier-I and II cities.

The e-commerce firm said that there will be more than 300 product launches on the platform from auto, tech, entertainment, hygiene, lifestyle and beauty brands.

It added that over 150 Prime-exclusive launches this year will be from the country's small and medium businesses including homegrown brands like Khadi, Orka, Osaka etc.

Amazon's Prime members can avail these offers from as early as July 23 by shopping from more than 4 crore products available on the platform.

Starting July 22, Prime members can also enjoy direct-to-service world premiere, including of the much-awaited biopic Shakuntala Devi (July 31) starring Vidya Balan, upcoming Amazon Original series Bandish Bandits (August 4) starring Shreya Chaudhry, Ritwik Bhowmik, Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni and popular English movies like Gemini Man (July 22) and Birds of Prey (July 29) among others, Amazon said.

The e-commerce platform has also provided cashbacks/discounts to customers paying through Amazon Pay and HDFC bank credit/ debit cards.



"We are super excited that members can start discovering joy early ahead of Prime Day and earn cashbacks every time they shop from tens of thousands of small businesses including local stores, karigars, and saheli entrepreneurs, while supporting their business in these challenging times," said Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Manager, Amazon India.