Cable service provider Den Networks posts over four-fold jump in Q1 profit at Rs 58.32 crore

Shares of Den Networks were trading 9.98 per cent higher against its previous close at Rs 109.60 apiece on BSE.

Published: 21st July 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 11:17 AM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cable and broadband services provider Den Networks on Tuesday reported an over four-fold jump in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 58.32 crore for the quarter ended June 30, helped by lower expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 14.31 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. Its total income in the quarter under review stood at Rs 364.46 crore as compared with Rs 364.39 crore in the year-ago period, Den Networks said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses of the firm in the first quarter of the current financial year were at Rs 302.95 crore, down 12.77 per cent, compared with Rs 347.31 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

