Coir manufacturers face labour crisis after migrant worker exodus

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: India registered an all time high record of coir exports worth Rs 2,757 crore just last fiscal year. With both domestic and export demand now picking up with post the lockdowns, the industry has been upbeat. But, it still faces a major hurdle to recovery: a shortage of skilled manpower post the exodus of migrant workers.

According to the industry, this has led to many units encountering difficulty in fulfilling orders. Coir fibre and coir pith manufacturers have good orders in hand, but over 40 per cent have been unable to sustain regular operations due to the shortage of labourers. Though manufacturers are trying to tide over the situation by hiring local labourers, the lack of efficiency is affecting the work quality.

Industries have now been forced to woo back labourers who had left their jobs with lucrative offers. S K Gowthaman, member, Coir Board said almost 80 per cent of the labourers engaged in the coir units are migrant labourers from North India and now the coir industry is having to bring back these workers by offering them free food and accommodation alongside good salaries.

Some manufacturers have even sent vehicles with the necessary travel passes to bring back their labourers, he said.“We are constantly in touch with our labourers since many of them have been working in our units for years. We have been providing all necessary facilities to bring them back, but still, many are not willing to return due to the coronavirus situation. So far, only 10-12% have returned,” he said.

There are over 10,000 coir manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu alone and Pollachi is the hub of Coir industry. The sector directly and indirectly provides employment to over 3 lakh people. Coir manufacturers from the state also export almost 90 per cent of their produce to China and are now uncertain as relations have deteriorated.

However, things are recovering faster than expected in some geographies, with a good number of export orders being received from regions such as Russia and European Union.