Gross debt may rise to to 87.6 per cent of GDP in FY21

Of the remaining domestic debt, the component of states’ debt is expected at 27 per cent of GDP.

NEW DELHI: The higher level of borrowing expected during this fiscal year is likely to increase India’s gross debt to around Rs  170-lakh crore, or 87.6 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), in FY21, says the latest Ecowrap research report from State Bank of India. This is substantially higher than the Rs  146.9-lakh crore (72.2 per cent of GDP) recorded in the previous fiscal year FY20.

“Fiscal estimates have gone awry across the globe amidst higher pandemic-related expenditures. Together with declining GDP growth, debt-to-GDP ratio has also been adversely affected in all countries,” the report said. It also assessed that external debt is estimated to increase to Rs  6.8-lakh crore (3.5% of GDP).

Of the remaining domestic debt, the component of states’ debt is expected at 27 per cent of GDP. “In the current situation, our nominal GDP growth is likely to contract significantly and based on this, our interest growth differential will turn positive in FY21, thus raising serious questions on debt sustainability,” Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI.

