STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HDFC Bank may have clubbed GPS device with car loan

Reportedly, these GPS devices were of a particular make indicating at conflict of interest and violation of regulatory norms.

Published: 21st July 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a possible breach of regulatory guidelines, borrowers of HDFC Bank were forced to take GPS devices along with the purchase of car for about four years till December 2019, sources said.

According to sources, the executives of the country's largest private sector lender compelled vehicle loan customers to get Global Positioning System (GPS) devices costing Rs 18,000-20,000 during 2015 to 2019.

Reportedly, these GPS devices were of a particular make indicating at conflict of interest and violation of regulatory norms.

On this issue, an HDFC Bank spokesperson said, "As you are aware we have said (Mr Puri's AGM address) what we had to in the matter. And there's nothing further to add. HDFC Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Aditya Puri on Saturday while addressing shareholders in the annual general meeting had said that "disciplinary action" has been taken against a few employees from the auto loans business for exhibiting "personal misconduct".

Puri denied there being any "conflict of interest" found by a probe launched following whistleblower complaints.

"Enquiry did bring out another aspect related to personal misconduct exhibited by a set of individuals for which appropriate disciplinary actions have been taken," Puri had said.

There are allegations that GPS devices were bundled along with the loan and those who refused to take it were generally denied loan sanction.

The Banking Regulation Act, 1949, stipulates certain businesses that a bank may engage in, apart from its role as a lender. These have been defined under 15 broad sub-categories and the Act clearly states that no banking company shall engage in any form of business other than those referred to in sub-section (1)".

A former group head of secured vehicle loans was denied an extension after receiving two post-retirement extensions in March. Auto loans contributed a fifth of the bank's retail loans and a tenth of its overall assets.

Outstanding auto loans reduced to Rs 81,082 crore as of June 2020, from Rs 83,935 crore in March and Rs 81,913 crore in the year-ago period. It can be noted that auto sales were also in the slow lane for much of the year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HDFC HDFC bank GDP Car loans
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp