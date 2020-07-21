STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Lifebuoy, Horlicks help HUL sail through tough Q1 quarter

Chairman and Managing Director, Sanjiv Mehta said the products that saw highest demand during the lockdown were coffee, santisers, deep cleaning and Kissan products.

Published: 21st July 2020 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever (File Photo | Reuters)

By Sesa Sen 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever has posted a standalone profit of Rs 1,881 crore for the quarter ended June - a growth of 7.2 per cent compared to the previous quarter, thanks to integration of Horlicks to its portfolio.

Excluding the impact of merger with GSK Consumer Healthcare India, its volumes fell 7 per cent year-on-year as home care, beauty and personal care segments of the company fell prey to the viral pandemic. Food and refreshment segment benefited from Horlicks' acquisition as revenue soared 51.7 per cent to Rs 2,958 crore, while revenue from home care dipped 2.1 per cent to Rs 3,392 crore. Revenue from the beauty and personal care segment, too, was down 12 per cent to Rs 4,052 crore.

Chairman and Managing Director, Sanjiv Mehta said the products that saw highest demand during the lockdown were coffee, santisers, deep cleaning and Kissan products, even as cosmetics, ice cream, skin care, deos, food solutions and vending businesses were severely affected due to coronavirus-led closures of restaurants and eateries.

"Even as the beauty and personal care category saw sales plunge during the quarter, skin clean cleansing led by Lifebuoy delivered strong double-digit growth across formats. We have significantly stepped up capacities in both hand wash and hand sanitizers to meet the consumer needs. Lifebuoy is making the ‘good habit of handwashing’ viral with campaigns across platforms, he added. Health, hygiene and nutrition comprising 80 per cent of its portfolio grew six per cent, while discretionary items saw a de-growth of 45 per cent during the quarter.

Revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 10,560 crore, increasing 4.4 per cent compared to Rs 10,114 crore in corresponding period last year.

The rural market has been more resilient compared to urban, said Srinivas Pathak, chief financial officer, HUL. The negative impact of adverse mix and higher Covid-related costs were deftly managed by dialing up savings and unlocking synergies of GSK-CH merger enabling HUL to sustain healthy EBITDA margins of 25 per cent, the company said.

“While constraints continue due to restrictions in several parts of the country and the near-term demand outlook remains uncertain, we remain well positioned to drive competitive, profitable and responsible growth. The long-term structural opportunity of FMCG in India also remains intact," Mehta said. The board of directors also approved the distribution by means of a special dividend of Rs 9.50 per equity share face value of Re 1 each resulting in total dividend payout to Rs 2,232 crore. Shares of HUL ended in red at Rs. 2,316.65.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HUL Hindustan Unilever horlicks lockdown Indian market Lifebouy
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp