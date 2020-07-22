STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Capital conservation for banks important as moratorium ends on August 31: SBI report

It said while raising capital is important for banks, capital conservation will also be crucial as the moratorium ends on August 31 and banks will start recognising stress.

Published: 22nd July 2020 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

SBI

For representational purpose. (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

MUMAI: State-owned banks need to be recapitalised or given the alternative of capital conservation as one-year suspension under insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) provisions will affect the resolution of stressed accounts, says an SBI research report.

It said while raising capital is important for banks, capital conservation will also be crucial as the moratorium ends on August 31 and banks will start recognising stress.

"The problem is given the one-year freeze in IBC, resolution cannot happen at the same time and it is thus imperative that public-sector banks (PSBs) are either recapitalised or given the alternative of capital conservation, as it is not certain how much fiscal space the government might have for recapitalisation," the SBI report- Ecowrap said.

Earlier this month, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das had said both public and private sector banks need to raise capital on an anticipatory basis to build up adequate capital buffers to mitigate risks arising out of the outbreak of coronavirus.

"In such a situation, it has become a lot more important that the banks have to improve their governance, sharpen their risk management skills and banks have to raise capital on an anticipatory basis instead of waiting for a situation to arise," Das had said.

The SBI report said as per the regulatory requirement, banks in the country need to have a regulatory capital of 9 per cent of risk weighted assets (RWA) along with additional Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) of 1.875 per cent, which was slated to increase to 2.5 per cent by March 20.

Considering the potential stress on account of COVID-19, RBI correctly deferred the implementation of the last tranche of 0.625 per cent of the CCB from March 31, 2020 to September 30, 2020, it said.

The report has given three suggestions for capital conservation that can help the banking system potentially save close to Rs 3 lakh crore.

"Firstly, given the financial stress of financial institutions this year, relaxations in Basel norms as presently adopted by India may be done in a way that ultimate restoration to the currently given norms may be achieved by the end of the FY22. This could free up Rs 1 lakh crore of capital," the report stated.

A relaxation of the countercyclical buffer could free up to Rs 1.87 lakh crore of capital for the banking system, it added.

"Thirdly, the threshold limit of Rs 5 crore for retail exposure to one counterpart, to qualify as Regulatory Retail Portfolio (RRP), could be increased to Rs 8.5 crore for attracting 75 per cent risk weight. Banks can save capital of around Rs 5,000 crore," it said.

The report further said extending blanket moratorium further may not resolve the issue and "we must evaluate borrower specific requirements for the same and accordingly explore sector specific restructuring options."

"For example, borrowers whose credit profile was sufficiently adequate in the pre COVID-19 era (say December 2019) and who have been significantly impacted by the lockdown must be given a system of regulatory forbearance / one-time restructuring of only such accounts," it said.

According to the report, bank ratings will stay largely resilient for two primary reasons this time: strong capital and unprecedented liquidity support , as opposed to the 2008 crisis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SBI Loan moratorium
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp