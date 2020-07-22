STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre eases norms, enables 40 lakh to work from home until December 31

No OSP, according to the government, is supposed to seek any permission for starting work from home facility for their employees.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a move that will enable more than 40 lakh IT employees in the country to work from home  until the year end, the department of telecommunications (DoT) on Tuesday announced  that it has extended the relaxations for Other Service Providers (OSPs) till December, 31, 2020.

“In view of the ongoing concerns due to COVID-19, the Department has further decided to extend these relaxations up to December 31, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the letter from the telecommunications department said. The government, in an earlier notification,  had said that requirement of a security deposit for availing work from home facilities by OSPs in IT/ITes firms has now been exempted in the wake of the pandemic. 

It also said that the companies needn’t set up Provider Provisioned Virtual Private Network (PPVPNs), and can use the secured VPNs for interconnection between the company facility and that of the employees who have to submit their name, physical address and already provided ‘Static IP address’. 

No OSP, according to the government, is supposed to seek any permission for starting work from home facility for their employees. These relaxations, as per the earlier directive, were to be implemented till August 31.

IT industry body Nasscom’s president Debjani Ghosh, while welcoming the government decision, said that this will ensure business continuity and employee safety as well as increase the talent pool in tier-2 and 3 cities.

Over 90 per cent of the workforces of the top four IT service providers—Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Tech and Infosys—is currently working from home. While TCS has said that it is aiming to institute a permanent work from home model for 75 per cent of its employees 2025, others say they are looking at hybrid models where employees will have an option. 

Going remote

Over 90 per cent of the employees of the top four IT firms—TCS, Wipro, HCL Tech and Infosys—are currently working from home

