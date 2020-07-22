Government begins reviewing existing FTAs in effort to cut down cheap imports

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is in the process of reviewing its existing foreign trade agreements (FTA) as it is looking to curb cheap imports and promote domestic production. According to sources, there was a meeting on Tuesday between the commerce Ministry, finance ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office to examine the merits of existing foreign trade agreements.

“The commerce ministry is of the view that not all FTAs are beneficial for India. In fact, some of the FTAs are one-sided and had a negative impact. It is high time that this should be reviewed and put in perspective. The meeting discussed all these issues at length. In the coming days, many actions will be visible,” a senior commerce ministry official said.

Last month, in an internal presentation made by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the commerce ministry had proposed entering into FTAs and mining agreements with resource-rich countries in Latin America, Africa and Europe, at least with those who would help India get raw material, better market access and aligned to its ‘go local’ policy.

Currently, India has close to 50 trade agreements, most of which are with Asian countries, leading to dumping of cheap imports. “But our apprehension is that a larger wave of cheap imports is in the offing and unless we take steps, these would hurt domestic production,” officials said. The development comes even as India is negotiating an FTA with the US. Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday also said that India and the US are “almost there” in closing a “quick trade deal” and would look at a preferential trade agreement (PTA) with 50 to 100 items before moving to an FTA.

Almost there on India-US trade deal: Goyal

Speaking at the virtual UIBC India Ideas Summit, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said that the two countries were “some pending matters”, built up over the last couple of years, which needed to be gotton out of the way quickly. “We are almost there,” he said.