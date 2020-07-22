STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee settles flat at 74.75 against US dollar

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.27 per cent to 95.37.

Published: 22nd July 2020 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee pared its initial gains and settled on a flat note at 74.75 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday amid muted domestic equities and strengthening American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened on a strong note at 74.61 against US dollar, but pared the gains and settled for the day at 74.75, down 1 paise from its previous close of 74.74 against the greenback.

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed high volatility and saw an intra-day high of 74.59 and a low of 74.87 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.27 per cent to 95.37.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 198.68 points lower at 37,731.65 and broader NSE Nifty fell 65.20 points to 11,097.05.

"Overall the trend in USD-INR spot has been bearish, breaching the psychological level of 75 on weak dollar and risk on mood.

"In the past, the USD-INR spot has not been able to break the crucial support of 74.50 on likely RBI buying, and had bounced from there," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Gupta further said: "We expect 74.50 to continue to act as a crucial support until the US decides on the fresh stimulus program. However, consistent trading below 74.50 will open doors for 74.20/74.25 with 75 acting as the crucial resistance".

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,265.88 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 1.04 per cent to USD 43.86 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee US dollar
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp