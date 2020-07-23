STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amazon India to open 10 new fulfilment centres

The new additions include the specialised network of FCs for large appliances and furniture category and receive centers.

Published: 23rd July 2020 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Amazon India on Thursday announced the expansion of its fulfillment network in India, with 10 new Fulfillment Centres (FC) and expansion of seven existing buildings.

With this expansion, Amazon.in will have more than 60 FCs in 15 states, with a total storage capacity of over 32 million cubic feet.

The new additions include the specialised network of FCs for large appliances and furniture category and receive centers.

"Amazon India's fulfilment network will be spread across a floor area of more than eight million square feet more than the land size of 100 football fields, housing millions of items," it said in a statement.

The increase in storage capacity is in line with the company's long-term commitment to invest in India, it said.

"With the expanded network of more than 60 fulfilment centres, we look forward to creating thousands of job opportunities with competitive pay," said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon India.

These new FCs will be set up in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ludhiana and Ahmedabad. All new fulfillment centres will be operational before the festive season, the statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amazon Amazon India
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp