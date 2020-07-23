STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

E-invoicing of GST compulsory from Oct 1, with higher threshold

Accordingly, e-invoicing will be mandatory only for businesses with turnover of Rs 500 crore or more.

Published: 23rd July 2020 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The government proposes to roll out compulsory e-invoicing of GST from October 1, but has decided to raise the threshold to exempt smaller entities from this compliance, an official said on Thursday.

Accordingly, e-invoicing will be mandatory only for businesses with turnover of Rs 500 crore or more. Those, on the other side of the threshold, will be exempted from the compliance burden, for the time being.

The threshold for mandatory e-invoicing -- a step to improve tax compliance -- was earlier planned to be kept at Rs 100 crore. But, the changes are now being made on the recommendations of an empowered panel of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council.

The GST implementation committee, that takes decisions on behalf of the Council when urgent steps are needed, recommended on Wednesday that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) can keep October 1 as the date for implementing e-invoicing but with a higher threshold, said Principal Commissioner, GST Policy, Yogendra Garg.

"The QR codes are definitely not happening on October 1 but the e-invoice scheme and 500 crore turnover related notification should be out by next week and the industry can start working on it as everything is ready," he said at an ASSOCHAM e-Conclave on 3 years of GST.

Garg also said that the CBIC would improve the existing GST return filing system instead of rolling out a new model.

"Simultaneously, we are going to notify a new scheme as well because there were some issues - export invoice and e-way bill related parameters were not there. So some of those changes are going to be notified soon," he added.

Stressing that the government's endeavour is to make life simpler for the taxpayer and it has been reactive and sensitive to trade requirements, he said: "There are challenges ahead but rest assured, the whole idea is to keep it as simple as possible and focus is on improving compliance mechanism, make it further simple and bring the costs down."

Garg, however, lamented the lack of interaction with industry and urged to keep communication channels open so that the policy wing keeps getting to know as to what is required and expected.

"The problems, issues and challenges come to us very, very late and not on a regular basis. If there is regular communication, that will keep us updated on what are the requirements from the industry," he said.

Pratik Jain, Chairman, ASSOCHAM National Council on Indirect Taxes suggested that a white paper should be bought on the kind of the GST India needs in next three to five years that clearly spells out a roadmap bringing uncovered sectors into the indirect tax fold.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
e-invoicing GST
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp