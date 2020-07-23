STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Govt identifies seven key areas for developing tech-based solutions with private sector

The issue of technology-based solutions was discussed at an interaction of technology leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, organised by Niti Aayog on Tuesday.    

Published: 23rd July 2020 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has identified seven key areas for developing technology-based solutions in public-private partnership mode to deal with challenges in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak, an official said.

The issue of technology-based solutions was discussed at an interaction of technology leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, organised by Niti Aayog on Tuesday.        

"Over the past three months, more than 75 of the top minds in India have been working with Niti Aayog and several ministries/departments across seven key themes, and have been conceptualising and developing tech solutions," the senior government official told PTI.        

The seven areas are financial inclusion, digital health, livelihood, nutrition, MSMEs, agriculture and education.        

In late May, Modi had directed government think-tank Niti Aayog to identify key themes that would emerge in the post-COVID-19 world and work with top technology leaders to identify specific use cases for technology intervention.      

The Prime Minister emphasised on the need for quality digital healthcare and appreciated the technology leaders'' proposition that video-based consultations should become the first port of call for routine health check-ups in near future, the official said.        

Modi also requested the team to ensure quality healthcare and extendibility of the solutions across the country, the official added.      

During the interaction, the technology leaders presented two products currently being developed -- a mobile product for livelihood access for blue and grey collar workers, and a mobile app for digital health, focused on tele-medicine and eventually a cloud-hospital solution.      

The official pointed out that these two and several other products are being developed under the guiding principles of technology commons, which involves engaging with the best of India in a unique public-private collaboration model (PPC).        

"These projects, which are government-led and private-sector enabled, have been leveraging Niti Aayog as the technology supporter.         

"All the products are being built using open architecture and modular design, with transparency, security and ease of access being the key design principles," the official said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
tech-based solutions COVID-19 outbreak Niti Aayog
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp