Maruti Nexa completes five years, sells over 11 lakh cars

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To shed its image of being a small-car brand and to expand its presence in the fast-growing premium segment, the country's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) had decided to open Nexa outlets five years ago in July 2015. Since its launch, the premium retail network has not only helped MSIL to become a more aspirational brand but also made Nexa a very successful standalone brand.

In its five-year journey, Nexa alone has sold over 11 lakh vehicles, becoming the third-largest retail automobile brand (in terms of volume). At present, it has over 370 showrooms across 200+ cities.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "NEXA marks the first initiative by an automobile company in India to go beyond selling cars and create a new format of retail experience for its customer. In these five years, NEXA, with its diverse range of products, intelligent brand associations and unique customer experiences has delighted over 1.1 million customers. NEXA is the third-largest retail automobile retail channel in India."

ALSO READ | Maruti Suzuki to recall 134,885 units of WagonR and Baleno due to faulty fuel pump

He reinforced, "With NEXA, we are able to attract the modern urban Indian consumer to the Maruti Suzuki portfolio. We are extremely grateful for the enormous trust placed in us by our customers. As we move forward, it will be our constant endeavour to continue to reinvent and deliver the unique NEXA experience to our ever-evolving customers."

The first vehicle to be launched under the Nexa brand was S-Cross in August 2015. However, it was the second vehicle -- the premium hatchback Baleno -- that truly kicked off Nexa's journey to the top league. In no time, the October-2015 launched vehicle became one of the best sellers in the country and it still commands a healthy market share in the segment.

The next Nexa exclusive vehicle was launched in January 2017 -- the small hatch Ignis. It mainly targetted millennial buyers and tasted mild success in the domestic market.

Maruti Suzuki then introduced the facelift of sedan Ciaz with Nexa in April 2017. The last vehicle to be launched with Nexa was XL6, a multi-purpose vehicle launched in August 2019.

ALSO SEE: