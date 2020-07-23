Rossari Biotech makes stellar market debut; lists at Rs 670, a premium of 58 per cent over issue price

By Online Desk

Specialty chemicals manufacturing firm Rossari Biotech, which last week concluded its initial public offer (IPO), has made its stock market debut on Thursday.

The Rs 496-crore IPO of Rossari Biotech was subscribed a whopping 79.37 times. The price range for the offer was fixed at Rs 423-425 per share.

Rossari Biotech's initial share-sale ended four months of inactivity in the IPO market. The offer was managed by Axis Capital and ICICI Securities.

On BSE, Rossari Biotech shares listed at Rs 670 on BSE, surging 60% as compared to issue price of Rs 425 per share. Later in the day, Rossari Biotech shares surged to Rs 699 hitting the day's high.

Neogen Chemicals was the last specialty chemicals IPO to come to the market in April 2019.

Rossari Biotech is a specialty chemicals manufacturing firm with focus on home and personal care, performance chemicals, textile specialty chemicals and animal health and nutrition products.