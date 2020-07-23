Tamil Nadu inks pacts for over Rs 30,000 crore investments in two months

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Thursday signed 16 Memoranda of Understanding envisaging fresh investments totally worth more than Rs 5,100 crore that would provide over 6,500 jobs, the government said.

Within two months, the government has signed MoUs for Rs 30,664 crore investment which is expected to bring 67,212 new jobs to Tamil Nadu.

MoUs for Rs 10,399 crore was signed with eight firms on July 20 which is set to bring jobs to 13,507 people.

On May 27, agreements were signed with 17 companies for investments to the tune of Rs 15,128 crore with a potentialto provide employment opportunities to 47,150 people.

Today, MoUs were signed for Rs 5,137 crore more investments for 16 new initiatives that would provide 6,555 new jobs.

The new projects include Adani Enterprises Limited's data centre at an investment of Rs 2,300 crore at Siruseri in nearby Chengelpet district and the initiative would provide 1,000 jobs, an official release here said.

Super Auto Forge would set up a forged steel and aluminium parts manufacturing facility at an investment of Rs 500 crore at SIPCOT Vadakal industrial park in Kancheepuram district and it would bring new jobs to 800 people, it said.

American entity Visteon would expand its manufacturing capacity at Maraimalai Nagar in Chengelpet district by makingan investment of Rs 100 crore.

In the presence of Chief Minister K Palaniswami at the Secretariat, 16 Memorandums of Understanding were signed.

While 10 MoUs were signed through a virtual link, the remainder were inked in person, the government said. Industries Minister M C Sampath, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and top officials participated.

The Chief Minister also launched a new portal HYPERLINK "http://www.investingintamilnadu.com"www.investingintamilnadu.com for the government's investment promotion agency.