STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Twitter ad revenue slides 23%, user base hits 186mn in Q2

The company said that the growth continued to be broad-based, with double-digit growth rates in all top 10 markets.

Published: 23rd July 2020 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Twitter Twitter logo Twitter bird

Twitter (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FANCISCO: Recovering from the biggest hack yet, Twitter on Thursday reported 19 per cent decrease in total revenue (year-on-year) in the Covid-hit second quarter as its user base went up 34 per cent to reach 186 million average monetizable daily active users (mDAU).

The sales were $683 million in Q2, reflecting moderate recovery in advertising demand relative to the last three weeks of March.

Total advertising revenue was $562 million, a decrease of 23 per cent (year over year).

Total costs and expenses grew 5 per cent year over year to $807 million, as the company continued to balance targeted headcount growth with further reducing lower priority investments, resulting in an operating loss of $124 million.

Total ad engagements were up 3 per cent (year-on-year) and cost per engagement dropped 25 per cent.

The good news came on the users' front.

"mDAU grew 34 per cent year over year to 186 million, driven by global conversation around current events and ongoing product improvements," Twitter said in a statement.

The company said that the growth continued to be broad-based, with double-digit growth rates in all top 10 markets.

"We grew US mDAU by 24 per cent and international mDAU by 37 per cent".

In the letter to shareholders, Twitter said it suffered a very public and disappointing security issue last week.

"We understand our responsibilities and are committed to earning the trust of all of our stakeholders with our every action, including how we address this security issue. We will continue to be transparent in sharing our learnings and remediations," said the company.

"We saw a gradual, moderate recovery relative to March levels throughout most of Q2, with the exception of late May to mid-June, when many brands slowed or paused spend in reaction to US civil unrest".

During the last three weeks of June, advertising revenue declined 15 per cent year over year. Demand gradually improved once brands returned after the protests subsided, said the company.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Twitter Twitter ad revenue
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp