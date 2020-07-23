STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Wipro to acquire 4C for 68 mn euros

With over 350 employees based out of local offices in London, Paris, Brussels, Copenhagen and Dubai, 4C has a Salesforce practice in the UK, France, Benelux, the Nordics and United Arab Emirates.

Published: 23rd July 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Wipro

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT major Wipro on Thursday said it will acquire 4C, one of the largest Salesforce partners in the UK, Europe and Middle East, for 68 million euros (about Rs 589 crore).

Established in 1997 with its headquarters in Mechelen (Belgium), 4C has delivered over 1,500 projects for more than 500 customers.

With over 350 employees based out of local offices in London, Paris, Brussels, Copenhagen and Dubai, 4C has a Salesforce practice in the UK, France, Benelux, the Nordics and United Arab Emirates regions.

Its revenues stood at 31.8 million euros for the year ended January 31, 2020, as per a regulatory filing by Wipro.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be closed in the quarter ending September 30, 2020, the filing added.

"This acquisition significantly strengthens Wipro's position as a leading provider of Salesforce solutions in these markets.

Wipro has a well-established Salesforce business in the Americas, Japan and Australia which was reinforced with the Appirio acquisition in 2016," Wipro said in a statement.

4C will be consolidated as part of Wipro's Salesforce practice, which provides solutions globally around multiple Salesforce clouds and its ecosystem of products, it added.

"They (4C) bring in a rich blend of deep Salesforce expertise across multiple clouds coupled with a team of multi-faceted, multilingual experts with strong regional knowledge.

"This combination along with Wipro's reach across the region and industry, will help us become a dominant player in Europe and a leader in Salesforce's Quote to Cash domain," Wipro President, Cloud Enterprise Platforms (CEP) Harish Dwarkanhalli said.

4C Chief Executive Officer Johan Van Genechten said the company will now leverage this opportunity to take the next leap in building companies for the future for its customers locally and across EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa).

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wipro 4C acquisition
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp