Wipro to launch 5G edge services solutions suite

Wipro will engage with clients to implement the Universal Edge solutions suite that leverages 5G network capabilities, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

Published: 23rd July 2020 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 11:52 AM

Wipro logo

Wipro logo

By PTI

BENGALURU: Wipro Limited announced on Thursday it will launch its 5G edge services solutions suite which is built with IBM TRIRIGA and IBM Edge Application Manager.

Wipro will engage with clients to implement the Universal Edge solutions suite that leverages 5G network capabilities, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

The 5G edge services solutions suite is designed to significantly enhance Wipro's existing BoundaryLess Enterprise Universal Edge portfolio, it said.

"The edge-compute-enabled offering allows communications service providers and mobile tower operators to deploy their applications into dispersed edge devices. The advanced artificial intelligence and cloud-based services address the challenges of edge computing," Wipro said.

It provides real-time visibility and data insights that help enable holistic management of edge infrastructure for mission critical applications in manufacturing, transport, healthcare, oil & gas and retail industries among others, the company added.

This solution is designed to offer Wipro customers better data control, reduced costs, faster insights and actions, and more automated, secured operations.

A key module of the solution, primarily for the telecom ecosystem, provides a complete application suite to enable a secured gig economy around 5G-related services, the statement added.

Wipro is joining the IBM Edge Ecosystem, an initiative to help partners implement open standards-based cloud native solutions that can be deployed and autonomously manage edge applications at large scale.

Wipro's solutions combined with IBM Edge Application Manager and TRIRIGA is expected to address a range of concerns related to deploying and managing globally distributed services on devices, private edges and telecom operator's Multi Access Edges, it added.

