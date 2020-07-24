STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

'50 per cent of entry-level recruits in TCS are women'

The TCS CTO said that over the past 5-7 years women have constituted 50 per cent of the total number of entry-level recruits and one-third of the company’s overall workforce.

Published: 24th July 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

TCS

TCS (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

The COVID-19-led disruption has transformed our homes into workplaces, which is being described as a silver lining for women in order to increase their participation in the workforce.

However for the country’s largest IT service provider — Tata Consultancy Services —  women already comprise 50 per cent of the entry-level recruits,  K Ananth Krishnan, Chief Technology Officer, TCS said in a live Webchat with Kaveree Bamzai, Author and Senior journalist and S Vaidhyasubramaniam, vice-chancellor, SASTRA Deemed University as part of TNIE’s Express Expressions, a series of live web casts  with people who matter. 

The TCS CTO said that over the past 5-7 years women have constituted 50 per cent of the total number of entry-level recruits and one-third of the company’s overall workforce. On the productivity front,  Krishnan said that it will be too early to predict whether the  Work from home model has achieved the desired 
targets. “We can come clear on the productivity part in next three months,” he added.

Mumbai-headquartered TCS has, infact, pioneered the remote work model by announcing its 25-25 plan, which aims at having only 25 per cent of its workforce in offices by 2025. Explaining the same, Krishnan said that the assessment has been made based on the current work strategy and going forward, the company’s 25 per cent of the employees may need to be in office by 2025 to achieve 100 per cent productivity.

He added that the company’s Annual General meeting with shareholders as well as quarterly earnings meetings were held virtually recently. “Abput 97 per cent of the TCS global workforce is still working from home. In India, 99 per cent of our employees are working remotely. We can gradually build this upto 5-10% depending on the employee comfort, local regulations, given we are able to run our businesses,” Krishnan said. Currently, TCS has a 4.5 lakh strong workforce. 

On being asked whether the onboarding of new employees has posed a challenge in a remote work culture environment, the TCS CTO said that the company has already onboarded many management graduates  and will be recruiting new hires from IIT’s for TCS research. “Entire recruitment is happening while 
sitting at homes. We have identified challenges, which will scale in next few months when more people are brought on board.” he added. Krishnan believes that remote working was a possibility in the tech sector even before Covid-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TCS Tata Consultancy Services
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp