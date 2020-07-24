STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airtel Africa net profit falls 57 per cent in June quarter

Revenue rose by 6.9 per cent to USD 851 million (about Rs 6,382 crore) in June quarter, with constant currency revenue growth of 13 per cent, Airtel Africa said in a statement.

Published: 24th July 2020 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Airtel logos

Representational image (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Airtel Africa on Friday posted nearly 57 per cent drop in net profit to USD 57 million (about Rs 427 crore) for three months ended June 30, and said business was impacted by COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue rose by 6.9 per cent to USD 851 million (about Rs 6,382 crore) in June quarter, with constant currency revenue growth of 13 per cent, Airtel Africa said in a statement.

Profit after tax for June 2020 quarter came in at USD 57 million, down by 56.9 per cent over same period previous year, largely as a result of a one-off gain of USD 72 million related to the expired indemnity to certain pre-IPO investors in the same period last year, higher finance costs, and tax.

Raghunath Mandava, chief executive officer of Airtel Africa said the "outlook remains uncertain", particularly regarding a "so called potential second wave of infections and the actions governments will decide to take in that event".

"However, these results are further evidence of the growth opportunities our markets offer and the effectiveness of our strategy to focus on winning customers, investing in our network and expanding our voice, data and mobile money businesses," he said.

Mandava further said business, during the last quarter, was impacted by COVID-19 pandemic, as restrictions on movements of people and ways of socialising were introduced to contain the spread of infection.

The pandemic impacted customer usage pattern during the month of April, but as some restrictions started to be lifted, customer usage trends in May and June returned to being broadly consistent with pre COVID-19 trends, Mandava noted.

Customer base grew by nearly 12 per cent to 111.5 million, the company said, adding that revenue growth was recorded across all key business segments, including voice, data and mobile money.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Airtel Africa COVID COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp