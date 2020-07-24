STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Buy the way: Shopmatic enables methods to empower sellers

Shopmatic allows local shop owners to build their web-stores easily without the need for technical know-how, or design experience.

Shopmatic has consistently rolled out unique initiatives to empower sellers on its platform.

By Express News Service

International e-commerce platform 'Shopmatic' is set for some whoops. With its tech-enabled solutions for the country’s small and medium enterprises (SME), Shopmatic has registered a doubled increase in transactions.

From creating a customised online store, selling through social & chat commerce, selling on multiple marketplaces with integrated global payment options and shipping solutions, creating & promoting digital advertising, Shopmatic makes it easy for anyone to sell online.

Anurag Avula, CEO and Co-Founder, Shopmatic, says, “Going digital is not an option anymore, but an imperative, and we have been able to contribute to our merchants’ success by launching relevant solutions like the Kirana Store special.”  

​Owing to its customer-first approach, Shopmatic has consistently rolled out unique initiatives to empower sellers on its platform.

Amidst the pandemic, Shopmatic expanded its offering to create tailored solutions for India’s Kirana stores and Singapore’s Grocery stores, enabling them to create an online presence with pre-developed catalogs and more. Shopmatic allows local shop owners to build their web-stores easily without the need for technical know-how, or design experience.

“In the five years since we launched, we have been driven by our vision to enable online and offline success for our merchants by creating an omni-channel experience for our customers. This inspires us to deliver even more innovative and compelling game-changing solutions for our merchants which we will be launching in the next few months.”  

After launching its Transaction model in April 2010, Shopmatic today has more than 120,000 active merchants on its platform.

