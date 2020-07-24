STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Dish TV Q4 net loss at Rs 1,456.25 crore; Operating revenue slides to Rs 869 crore

According to the company, its results are not comparable because of the implementation of the new tariff regime in the broadcast sector.

Published: 24th July 2020 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Stocks, BSE, Sensex, NSE

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Essel Group direct-to-home arm Dish TV India Ltd has reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 1,456.25 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 1,361.30 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous year, Dish TV said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operation was down 37.86 per cent to Rs 869.06 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,398.75 crore of the corresponding quarter a year ago.

According to the company, its results are not comparable because of the implementation of the new tariff regime in the broadcast sector.

"With programming cost becoming a pass-through item in the new tariff regime, subscription and operating revenues for the quarter and fiscal are not comparable with the corresponding period last year," the company said in its earnings statement.

In the exceptional items, the company had shown an "impairment of goodwill" of Rs 1,915.50 crore and posted a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 55.53 crore.

The Essel Group firm also stated that it has witnessed a surge in renewals and recharges during the quarter when the country slipped into coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"News channels, followed by movies and general entertainment channels notwithstanding the re-runs of old shows witnessed high time-spent by viewers.

Dish TV India witnessed a surge in renewals and recharges with digital mediums constituting 76 per cent of all subscriptions received by the company," the company said.

In January-March period Dish TV subscription revenue was 776.6 crore, which is 89.4 per cent of the revenue. It was Rs 1,308.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

While its advertisement income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 12.1 crore. It was Rs 24.1 core in Q4/FY2018-19.

"Though our revenues were positively impacted by the higher number of win backs and recharges during the initial days of the lockdown, we could not be complacent during such trying times and went all out to scan every cost-centre for greater operational efficiencies.

"Our all-time high EBITDA and EBITDA margin recorded during the quarter was a result of operational resilience demonstrated by the business," Dish TV India Group CEO Anil Dua said.

The total expenses for the period under review stood at Rs 816.49 crore, as against Rs 1,490.72 crore in the corresponding quarter.

For the fiscal year 2019-20, DishTV had a net loss of Rs 1,654.84 crore. It has reported a net loss of Rs 1,163.41 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations in fiscal 2019-20 was Rs 3,556.34 crore. It was Rs 6,166.13 crore in 2018-19. Shares of DishTV India Ltd was trading at Rs 7.59 on BSE, down 1.17 per cent from the previous close.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dish TV BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp