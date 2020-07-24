Maruti commences bookings for petrol version of S-Cross

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has commenced bookings for petrol version of S-Cross which is slated for launch next month.

The model comes with a 1.5 litre BSVI-compliant petrol powertrain equipped with smart hybrid technology, MSI said in a statement.

The company sells S- through its Nexa network. The model earlier used to come only with diesel engine option. When launched it used to come fitted with Fiat sourced 1.6 litre engine and later 1.3 litre powertrain.

"S-Cross enjoys a special place in the Nexa portfolio as its flagship product and has been appreciated by over 1.25 lakh customers for its premium interiors, stylish and masculine design," MSI Executive Director Sales and Marketing Shashank Srivastava said.

Tested at MSI's Rohtak-based research and development facility, the S-Cross petrol is compliant with advanced safety norms including frontal offset crash, side impact and pedestrian safety, the auto major said. The model would further strengthen the company's position in the premium urban SUV segment, it added.