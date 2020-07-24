STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RBI releases Financial Stability Report; expects bank's gross NPA to rise to 12.5% by March 2021

Bank credit, which had considerably weakened during the first half of 2019-20, slid down further in the subsequent period, the report said.

Published: 24th July 2020 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The reserve bank of India released the Financial Stability Report (FSR) on Friday. "Financial system remains sound; necessary for financial intermediaries to proactively augment capital, improve resilience," said the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Here are the key highlights:

  • The report said that in response to COVID-19, a combination of fiscal, monetary and regulatory interventions on an unprecedented scale has ensured normal functioning of financial markets.

  • The overleveraged non-financial sector, simmering global geopolitical tensions, and economic losses on account of the pandemic are major downside risks to global economic prospects.

  • Actions undertaken by financial sector regulators and the Government to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 eased operational constraints and helped in maintaining market integrity and resilience in the face of severe risk aversion.

  • Bank credit, which had considerably weakened during the first half of 2019-20, slid down further in the subsequent period with the moderation becoming broad-based across bank groups.

  • The capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) edged down to 14.8 per cent in March 2020 from 15.0 per cent in September 2019 while their gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio declined to 8.5 per cent from 9.3 per cent and the provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 65.4 per cent from 61.6 per cent over this period.

  • Macro stress tests for credit risk indicate that the GNPA ratio of all SCBs may increase from 8.5 per cent in March 2020 to 12.5 per cent by March 2021 under the baseline scenario; the ratio may escalate to 14.7 per cent under a very severely stressed scenario.

  • Network analysis reveals that total bilateral exposures among entities in the financial system declined marginally during 2019-20; with the inter-bank market continuing to shrink and with better capitalisation of public sector banks (PSBs), there would be reduction in contagion losses to the banking system under various scenarios in relation to a year ago.

  • Going forward, the major challenges include pandemic-proofing large sections of society, especially those that tend to get excluded in formal financial intermediation.

