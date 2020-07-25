Telecom user base in April falls by 82 lakh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s telecom subscriber base tanked by over 82 lakh users during the first month of the nation-wide lockdown — April 2020. According to the latest subscription data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), telecom service providers saw a substantial exodus of users in their urban circles, while rural circles saw the number of subscribers increase marginally.

The subscriber report shows that among service providers, Bharti Airtel saw the largest decline in user base at 52 lakh while peer Vodafone Idea continued to bleed too, losing 45 lakh users. Reliance Jio however was the only telecom service provider who saw a positive user base change, adding 16 lakh new subscribers.

This brings the Mukesh Ambani-owned unit’s wireless market share up to 33.85 per cent, leaving rivals Airtel (28.06 per cent) and Vodafone Idea (27.37 per cent) trailing behind. The active number of users at their ‘home locations’, or the region to which the SIM is linked, fell from 85.4 per cent in March to 83.3 per cent in April, it showed.