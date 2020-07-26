STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NBFCs, HFCs seek Rs 14,000 crore financial help

The scheme was launched on July 1 for stressed NBFCs and HFCs whose financial health deteriorated further due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Published: 26th July 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Stressed non-banking financial companies and housing finance companies have sought financing requests worth Rs 14,000 crore under the Rs 30,000-crore special liquidity scheme, the finance ministry said. 

“As on July 23, five proposals involving an amount of Rs 3,090 crore have already been sanctioned. Further, 35 more applications have been received seeking financing up to Rs 13,776 crore, which are under process,” the ministry added.

The scheme was launched on July 1 for stressed NBFCs and HFCs whose financial health deteriorated further due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The Reserve Bank of India has provided funds via government guaranteed special securities issued by a trust set up by SBI Capital Markets Ltd. The scheme is being implemented by SLS Trust, the special purpose vehicle set up by SBICAP.

“Any NBFC including microfinance institutions registered with RBI under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (excluding those registered as core investment firms) and any HFC registered with the National Housing Bank under the National Housing Bank Act, 1987, complying with certain specified conditions are eligible to raise funding from this faciliyu,” it said. The special scheme will remain open for three months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NBFCs HFCs
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp