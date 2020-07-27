STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

About 84,545 bank fraud cases reported during 2019-20: RBI in RTI reply

The RTI also sought to know how many consumer complaints received by the RBI's 15 ombudsmen offices during April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

Published: 27th July 2020 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Around 84,545 fraud cases - involving about Rs 1.85 lakh crore - were reported by scheduled commercial banks and select FIs during 2019-20, an RTI activist said, citing information received from the Reserve Bank of India.

RTI (Right to Information) activist Abhay Kolarkar said that he had sought various banking related queries under the jurisdiction of the RBI in June 2020, and the replies to the same he received a few days back.

Kolarkar in his RTI query sought to know how many fraud cases have taken place during April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 and the amount involved in it.

The RBI stated that the total number of frauds reported by Scheduled commercial banks and select FIs during Financial Year 2019-20 is 84,545 and the amount involved therein is Rs 1,85,772.42 crore.

To the query about how many bank employees are involved in fraud cases and how much amount is involved, the RBI replied that the information on the question is not available.

"However, it may be noted that total number of frauds reported to have been committed by staff, as reported by Scheduled commercial banks and Select FIs during FY 2019-20 is 2,668 and amount involved therein is Rs 1,783.22 cr," the central bank said.

The RTI also sought to know how many consumer complaints received by the RBI's 15 ombudsmen offices during April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

During July 1, 2019 to March 2020, about 2,14,480 complaints were received.

The highest number of complaints received by SBI- 63,259, HDFC bank- 18,764, ICICI bank- 14,582, Punjab National Bank- 12,469, Axis bank -12,214 followed by other banks.

The central bank in its reply said about 56,493 complaints received between April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019.

The RTI query also sought information on number of branches exited by banks and those closed after merger during April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

To which, the RBI provided information about the 'number of merged branches with another branch of same bank' during 2019-2020, which stood at 438 branches -- SBI - 130, Central Bank of India - 62, Allahabad Bank - 59 and other banks.

The total number of branches closed in 2019-20 are 194, including 78 branches of SBI and 25 of Fino payments Bank limited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India bank fraud cases RTI
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp