STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India Cements Q1 net profit drops 69.7 per cent to Rs 19.47 crore

Its revenue from operations was down 48.97 per cent to Rs 763.46 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,496.37 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Published: 27th July 2020 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Stocks, BSE, Sensex, NSE

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India Cements on Monday reported a 69.70 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 19.47 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020, hit by COVID-19 led disruptions.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 64.27 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, India Cements said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 48.97 per cent to Rs 763.46 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,496.37 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company said its regular business operations have been disrupted severely due to COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns, which led to restrictions in transportation, supply chain disruptions, travel bans, social distancing and other emergency measures.

In consequence of the lockdown, the operations of the company were shut down during the last week of March 2020 and restarted in phases during April 2020, it said.

"The pandemic situation has affected the normal business operations of the company and production, sales and profitability, inter alia, have been impacted," the company said.

Total expenses were at Rs 743.04 crore in Q1/FY 2020-21, down 46.96 per cent from Rs 1,401.09 crore a year ago.

Shares of India Cements on Wednesday were trading at Rs 117.90 apiece on the BSE, down 0.21 per cent from their previous close.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India Cements COVID 19 COVID Lockdown
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp