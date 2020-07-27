STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian investors look to snap up real estate on the cheap abroad

Consultancy firm Oxford Economics estimates that property prices have fallen in all major European countries except outliers like Germany.

Published: 27th July 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Greece

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vinod and Rashmi Maheshwari have been looking around for a home in Europe for sometime and reckon the pandemic could now throw up opportunities both for second homes as well as investments which can be used for tourist rentals later. Added to that are the attraction of schemes which many European nations like Portugal are hawking, such as investor visas or citizenship which are issued if one makes an investment beyond a certain threshold.

Consultancy firm Oxford Economics estimates that property prices have fallen in all major European countries except outliers like Germany. Prices in Southern Europe-in countries like Greece, Spain and Italy-were among those most impacted, aver many sources. In the German market, prices in major cities rose by just 4 per cent compared to an average of 10-12 per cent in previous years.What makes western countries attractive buys are not just prices but also low interest loans. Loans are  now available from global banks for such purchases at historically low rates for purchases in most western markets.

Malta and Portugal have proven to be popular destinations they offer easy residence and visa programs with investment. Cyprus and Greece provide residence and Shenzhen visas for investments in real estate worth 300,000 and 250,000 euro respectively.  Others have similar programs with riders on investment in bonds or manufacturing. UK offers residence within two months on an investment of £2 million in the UK Investor Immigration Program.

Said Manish Arora, an international realty consultant, “Buying a house anywhere, and especially in a western market, is a bet that things will improve in coming years, which we feel is correct. It is also an investment in the tourist rental market. So you get both property appreciation plus rentals.” Many historic towns in Italy for instance have low property prices. Investors may, however, need to spend some money in cosmetic improvements, warns Arora.

Once tourism picks up after the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, profits from rentals are expected to go up. As are property prices. “With work from home becoming a norm in many sectors, it makes sense for even upper middle class professionals to relocate and work from a country of their choice.” Greece’s Golden Visa program has proved to be popular with the Indian rich ever since it was announced in 2013, Arora added. “Greece is a tourist nation and sub-letting is easy there, this adds to the attraction.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rashmi Maheshwari
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp