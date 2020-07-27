STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee advances 14 paise to 74.69 against US dollar in early trade

Forex dealers said stronger Asian currencies against the US dollar this morning helped rupee bolster sentiment.

Published: 27th July 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Indian currency, rupees, INR, money

For representational purposes ( File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated by 14 paise to 74.69 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking positive Asian peers.

After opening on a strong note, the Indian currency went on to further strengthen its position and touched 74.69 against the US dollar, up 14 paise over its previous close.

It had settled at 74.83 against the greenback in the previous session on Friday. Forex dealers said stronger Asian currencies against the US dollar this morning helped rupee bolster sentiment.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.51 per cent to 93.95.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 275.74 points lower at 37,853.16; and the NSE Nifty fell 83.05 points to 11,111.10.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 409.88 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.02 per cent to USD 43.35 per barrel. Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to COVID-19 has crossed 1.62 crore and the death toll has topped 6.48 lakh.

In India, the death toll due the disease rose to 32,771 and the number of infections has crossed 14-lakh mark.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee US dollar
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp