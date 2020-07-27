STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Small savings plans at branch post offices 

Such services had been limited to a few urban areas until now.

post office

The new post office in BBMP complex . (Photo| EPS/ Vinod Kumar T)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From now onward, over a lakh branch post offices across the country will enable people to invest in all of the government’s small savings schemes. Such services had been limited to a few urban areas until now.

“In order to strengthen its network and postal operations in rural areas and provide facility of small savings scheme to the vast majority in villages, the Department of Posts has now extended all small savings schemes up to the Branch Post Office level,” a release said.

According to new order, 1.13 lakh branch post offices will now offer services related to the account operation for the Public Provident Fund, Monthly Income Scheme, National Savings Certificate, Kisan Vikas Patra and Senior Citizen Savings Schemes. These offices are spread across rural areas, and “people living in villages will now be able to get the same post office savings bank facilities which people in urban areas have been availing,” said the DoP. 

