STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold witnesses correction, falls Rs 187 to Rs 52,846 per 10 gram

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 53,033 per 10 gram. Silver also declined Rs 1,933 to Rs 64,297 per kg, against Rs 66,230 per kg on Monday.

Published: 28th July 2020 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices in the national capital on Tuesday witnessed correction, falling Rs 187 to Rs 52,846 per 10 gram, in tandem with weak international trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 53,033 per 10 gram. Silver also declined Rs 1,933 to Rs 64,297 per kg, against Rs 66,230 per kg on Monday.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi witnessed correction by Rs 187 with decline in international gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,923 per ounce and silver at USD 23.60 per ounce. "Gold prices witnessed profit-booking on dollar recovery," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gold price Gold Silver price Silver
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp