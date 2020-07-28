STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rupee settles almost flat at 74.84 against US dollar

The rupee which opened at 74.86 against the US dollar finally closed at 74.84 against the US dollar, down by just 1 paisa over its last close of 74.83.

Published: 28th July 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee settled for the day nearly flat at 74.84 (provisional) against the American dollar, lower by just 1 paisa on Tuesday.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee witnessed high volatility and touched an intra-day high of 74.71 and a low of 74.90 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.25 per cent to 93.90.

Forex traders said firm domestic equities and steady crude oil prices supported the local unit, even as foreign fund outflows and rising COVID-19 cases weighed on investor sentiment.

The number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed 1.64 crore and the death toll has topped 6.54 lakh.

In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 33,425 and the number of infections rose to 14,83,156, according to the health ministry.

On the equities front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was quoted 424.27 points higher at 38,359.00; and the broader Nifty rose 126.30 points to 11,258.10.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold equity shares worth Rs 453.31 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.23 per cent to USD 43.51 per barrel.

