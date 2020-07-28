Samsung launches Galaxy M01 Core in India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Korean handset maker Samsung on Monday launched the latest addition to its Samsung ‘M’ series of smartphones, the Samsung M01 Core, paired with customized Android Go and priced it at a starting price Rs 5,499. After Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s, this is its third phone under Galaxy M series this year, in under Rs 10,000 segment.

It is also the cheapest from Samsung in India. “This launch reiterates Samsung’s commitment to make technology accessible, affordable and available to consumers across Bharat. Galaxy M01 Core has been designed to deliver value for money with a best–in–class performance and stylish proposition targeting users seeking best performance and price,” Aditya Babbar, director, mobile business, Samsung India, said.

Analysts say that many players in the past have attempted entering the segment but couldn’t really make an impact. “There is immense opportunity in terms of users ready for upgrade, but can’t find a pocket-friendly smartphone. This launch will help heavyweight Samsung lift up market share effectively in the smartphone space,” said Faisal Kawoosa, chief analyst and founder, techARC.