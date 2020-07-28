STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Samsung launches Galaxy M01 Core in India

Analysts say that many players in the past have attempted entering the segment but couldn’t really make an impact.

Published: 28th July 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Samsung

Samsung (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Korean handset maker Samsung on Monday launched the latest addition to its Samsung ‘M’ series of smartphones, the Samsung M01 Core, paired with customized Android Go and priced it at a starting price Rs  5,499. After Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s, this is its third phone under Galaxy M series this year, in under Rs  10,000 segment.

It is also the cheapest from Samsung in India. “This launch reiterates Samsung’s commitment to make technology accessible, affordable and available to consumers across Bharat. Galaxy M01 Core has been designed to deliver value for money with a best–in–class performance and stylish proposition targeting users seeking best performance and price,” Aditya Babbar, director, mobile business, Samsung India, said.

Analysts say that many players in the past have attempted entering the segment but couldn’t really make an impact. “There is immense opportunity in terms of users ready for upgrade, but can’t find a pocket-friendly smartphone. This launch will help heavyweight Samsung lift up market share effectively in the smartphone space,” said Faisal Kawoosa, chief analyst and founder, techARC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
samsung galaxy Galaxy M
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp