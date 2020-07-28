STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu CM lays foundation for Rs 2,368 worth projects

The companies have committed a total investment of Rs 2,368 crore and will create employment for 24,870 people, the release added.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has laid the foundation stone for the construction work on eight new industrial projects that would come up in the state for an investment of Rs 2,368 crore, the government said on Tuesday.

Besides, he inaugurated 11 completed projects which fetched Rs 3,185 crore investment on Monday, an official release here today said.

The projects for which the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone included International Tech Park Chennai (ITPC) promoted by the CapitaLand group-a Rs 1,500 crore project and TATA Chemicals' silica manufacturing unit in Cuddalore SIPCOT Industrial Park with an investment of Rs 350 crore.

Further, the 12 completed projects in various sectors, including automobiles, would usher in Rs 3,185 crore of investment and job opportunities to 6,966 persons, it added.

As many as six of the eight projects for which the foundation stones were laid were signed in the Global Investors Meet held in 2019.

