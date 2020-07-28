STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Tech furloughs close to 400 employees citing lack of projects

NITES, General Secretary, Harpreet Saluja told this publication that the decision essentially violates the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government on March 31.

Published: 28th July 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tata logo

Representational image (File photo|Reuters)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tata Technologies, which is a subsidiary of Tata motors, has put nearly 400 employees on furloughs or leave without pay till December, 31, 2020 citing non-availability of projects, a complaint filed by the National IT employees Senate (NITES) with State Labour Department, Maharashtra last week said.

NITES, General Secretary, Harpreet Saluja told this publication that the decision essentially violates the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government on March 31, directing companies to not layoff / deduct salaries during the ongoing COVID pandemic. “The labour commissioner office has called us and the aggrieved employees for hearing on July 28,” Saluja added.

An internal email sent by the HR team of the Tata Tech to the employees accessed by the TNIE states that “in the event there are no such projects/ assignments as far as your engagement or involvement is concerned as on December 31, 2020. The company shall reserve the right to terminate your employment with immediate effect in accordance with your employment agreement and order.”

“You are required to acknowledge that you understand and agree with the contents of the email before 6pm On July 22 of its receipt.” Failure to respond within the stipulated time will be understood as not agreed, according to the internal e-mail. NITES spokesperson added that the employees were told they will be on the payrolls of the company but will not be paid during that period.

A Tata Tech spokesperson has reportedly said that the exercise has been carried out for optimization of bench resources and that an overwhelming majority of the employees have opted to go on paid/ unpaid leaves as it allows them to be on payroll and avail mediclaim under the current circumstances. Last week, Tata Group, chairman Ratan Tata had said that retrenchment of employees in the ongoing COVID pandemic is not a solution and that “companies will have to change the way of doing business in the post coronavirus world”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tata Technologies NITES IT companies
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp