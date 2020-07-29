STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

All new Creta receives over 55,000 bookings: Hyundai

The model established leadership in the SUV segment by attaining highest sales in the month of May and June 2020, HMIL said in a statement.

Published: 29th July 2020 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

The logo of Hyundai Motor

The logo of Hyundai Motor. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday said it has received over 55,000 bookings for the recently launched all new version of Creta.

"Ever since its launch in 2015, Creta has been a benchmark in the industry, a household name that has represented distinction and success for over 4.85 lakh valued customers," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said.

With the launch of new Creta in March, the company has once again redefined SUV leadership in the segment and established its supremacy, recording over 55,000 bookings and more than 20,000 customers in just four months, he added.

This achievement stands testament to the model's feature rich package and dominant performance which has won hearts across India, even during these trying times, Garg noted.

The model established leadership in the SUV segment by attaining highest sales in the month of May and June 2020, HMIL said in a statement.

The contribution of diesel variants in the Creta bookings continues to increase and is now 60 per cent of the total bookings received, indicating a strong demand for the company's globally proven BSVI technology, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Creta Hyundai
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp