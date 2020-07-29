Another AGR provision sends Airtel Q1 losses soaring to Rs 15,933 crore

Jonathan Ananda By

NEW DELHI: While most analysts had expected telecom major Bharti Airtel to pare its losses during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (Q1FY21), the company has seen the opposite. Primarily, due to the recognition of yet another large provision for liabilities arising from the AGR case.

According to quarterly financial statements released Wednesday, Airtel's consolidated net losses have increased to Rs 15933 crore -- over five-fold compared to Q1 of the previous fiscal year and nearly three times larger than the Rs 5,237 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

The widening loss comes despite the continuing general improvement in the company's operational metrics.

Its Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) rose from Rs 129 at the end of March 2020 to Rs 159 at the end of June; its India revenues rose 14.6 per cent and consolidated revenues by 15.4 per cent year-on-year; EBITDA rose 25.3 per cent; and it recorded a profit before tax of Rs 372 crore against a loss of Rs 1,530 crore in Q1 of the previous fiscal.

However, with a Supreme Court order issued late June clearly ruling out any re-calculation or re-assessment of telcos’ liable AGR dues, the company has now recognised yet another liability arising from the case as an exceptional item.

"The Group has further recorded an incremental provision of Rs 10,744.4 crore (including net interest on total provision created considering interest rate as per the affidavit filed by DoT on March 16, 2020 with effect from the date of Court Judgment)," Airtel said.

This would take into account the difference between the DoT's demand “along with provisions for subsequent periods for which demands have not been received" calculated according to the terms of the license agreement, court judgement and subsequent clarifications, the company noted.

The ongoing pandemic has not had much of an effect on Airtel's balances during the quarter, telecom being one of the few sectors to have largely, if not completely, escaped negative consequences.

"Data traffic growth surged by 73% YoY even as 4G net additions slowed down to two million caused by supply chain shocks in the device ecosystem," said Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia, Bharti Airtel.