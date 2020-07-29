STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Colgate-Palmolive Q1 profit rises 17 per cent to Rs 198 crore

Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,046.90 crore, down 4.82 per cent from Rs 1,100.03 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago, CPIL said in a BSE filing.

Published: 29th July 2020 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Chart, arrow, economy, results, graph, retail, sales

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) on Wednesday reported a 17.18 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 198.18 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, helped by lower expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 169.11 crore in the April-June quarter last fiscal. Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,046.90 crore, down 4.82 per cent from Rs 1,100.03 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago, CPIL said in a BSE filing.

Its total expenses were at Rs 780.01 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20, down 6.83 per cent, as against Rs 837.22 crore reported in the corresponding period a year ago.

"Our toothpaste business delivered positive sales growth for the quarter reflecting the strengthening brand attributes and portfolio performance," CPIL Managing Director Ram Raghavan said Brand penetration remained strong signalling the continued trust and faith consumers have with the brand, he said, adding that the toothbrush category, being more discretionary in nature, impacted overall results.

"Our disciplined approach to managing all revenue and cost drivers, despite all the uncertainties and challenges around us on account of the pandemic, drove improvements in key financial metrics," he said. Shares of Colgate-Palmolive were trading 2.99 per cent higher at Rs 1,433.15 apiece on BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Colgate CPIL
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp