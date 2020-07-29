STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Competition heats up in hyperlocal segment with Flipkart Quick

The new initiative, called Flipkart Quick, will deliver more than 2,000 products in select pincodes of Bengaluru for now, but  will be expanded to six other cities over the next few months.

Published: 29th July 2020 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: E-commerce major Flipkart has re-started its hyperlocal delivery services after a four year hiatus, announcing on Tuesday that it will begin now delivering a range of products such as groceries, fresh goods, dairy, meat, mobiles, electronic accessories, stationery and home accessories within 90 minutes. 

The new initiative, called Flipkart Quick, will deliver more than 2,000 products in select pincodes of Bengaluru for now, but  will be expanded to six other cities over the next few months.  In 2015, Flipkart had announced a similar hyperlocal delivery service under which orders were delivered to customers within 60 minutes. However, it was discontinued after a while. 

Now, with the re-launch, Flipkart will face stiff competition from Google-backed Dunzo, which operates across eight Indian cities and is currently serving 10 lakh orders a month. According to the company, Flipkart Quick aims to leverage the massive reach of India’s mom and pop stores , combining it technology.

Rival e-tailer Amazon’s Pantry service and Amazon Fresh also deliver orders within two hours. However, the company hasn’t tied-up with local neighbourhood stores yet. During the Coronavirus pandemic, local kirana stores have easily managed to edge out e-commerce firms in terms of supplying essentials in their vicinity.

“Hyperlocal capabilities can be described simply as building connections between locally available products and consumers in a particular area. This is a great model for India as households of all sizes are already used to their neighbourhood Kirana stores... with Flipkart Quick, we have the potential to bring together the whole network of neighbourhood Kirana stores onto our platform with just a click,” Sandeep Karwa, Vice-President, Flipkart, said. The e-commerce firm added that it will move away from the conventional pin-code system to track the location of the delivery order and instead adopt a latitude-longitude approach that will result in sharper delivery time. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Flipkart Flipkart Quick
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp