STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Hetero launches generic COVID-19 drug at Rs 59 per table

Favivir is the second drug developed by Hetero after Covifor (Remdesivir) used in the treatment of COVID-19, it added. The medication has demonstrated positive clinical outcomes.

Published: 29th July 2020 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Tablets

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug firm Hetero on Wednesday said it has launched generic oral antiviral drug Favipiravir used for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19, in India under the brand name 'Favivir' at Rs 59 per tablet.

The company has been granted the manufacturing and marketing approval for Favipiravir from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), Hetero said in a statement.

Favivir is the second drug developed by Hetero after Covifor (Remdesivir) used in the treatment of COVID-19, it added. The medication has demonstrated positive clinical outcomes.

It improves treatment accessibility to a significant amount of COVID-19 patient population, which have mild to moderate symptoms, Hetero said.

"Favivir is priced at Rs 59 per tablet and is marketed and distributed by Hetero Healthcare Ltd.

The product is available from today at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across the country and will be sold only on prescription," it added.

The drug, being manufactured at the company's formulation facility in the country, has been approved by stringent global regulatory authorities, Hetero said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp