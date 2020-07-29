Hetero launches generic COVID-19 drug at Rs 59 per table

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug firm Hetero on Wednesday said it has launched generic oral antiviral drug Favipiravir used for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19, in India under the brand name 'Favivir' at Rs 59 per tablet.

The company has been granted the manufacturing and marketing approval for Favipiravir from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), Hetero said in a statement.

Favivir is the second drug developed by Hetero after Covifor (Remdesivir) used in the treatment of COVID-19, it added. The medication has demonstrated positive clinical outcomes.

It improves treatment accessibility to a significant amount of COVID-19 patient population, which have mild to moderate symptoms, Hetero said.

"Favivir is priced at Rs 59 per tablet and is marketed and distributed by Hetero Healthcare Ltd.

The product is available from today at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across the country and will be sold only on prescription," it added.

The drug, being manufactured at the company's formulation facility in the country, has been approved by stringent global regulatory authorities, Hetero said.