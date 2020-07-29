STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mahindra and Mahindra introduces affordable finance schemes for customers

The finance schemes offered during the last couple of months continue to be amongst the offers available for the customers to choose from.

Published: 29th July 2020 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Mahindra

Mahindra

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday introduced new affordable finance schemes for its customers for all its vehicles, which includes EMI starting as low as Rs 899 per lakh for personal utility vehicles (UVs).

The company said it has included up to 10 per cent of ex-showroom price funding options for accessories for personal UVs and first nine months EMI will be 50 per cent lower than regular EMIs for personal UVs.

The scheme also includes an option for first six months EMI to be lower by 76 per cent from regular EMIs for personal UVs, and up to seven years funding for Bolero Pickup and Bolero Maxi Truck, M&M said in a statement.

"Along with finance option for accessories, the company has also focused on all customer profiles including salaried and self-employed individuals, agriculturist and commercial vehicle owners to offer innovative and exciting schemes for its entire range of vehicles," it said.

The finance schemes offered during the last couple of months continue to be amongst the offers available for the customers to choose from.

These include schemes such as 'Own now and pay in 2021,' 'Upto 8 years funding', '100 per cent on-road funding' and 'Own BSVI Pickup at BSIV EMI', the company added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahindra and Mahindra finance schemes
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp