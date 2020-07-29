SK Gupta gets extension as CBDT member

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the re-appointment of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer S K Gupta as a member of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved re-appointment of Satish Kumar Gupta, lRS as Member, Central Board of Direct Taxes upon his superannuation on July 31, 2020 for a period of one year with effect from August 1, 2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” a government notification said on Tuesday.

An 1984 batch IRS officer, S K Gupta is said to be a strong contender for the post for CBDT chairman after the retirement of incumbent PC Mody on August 31. PC Mody was earlier set to retire on August 31, 2019, but was given a one year extension. Sources in the finance ministry claim he is unlikely to get another extension and, then, the senior-most member with a minimum tenure of six months would be appointed as the chairman. This extension for Gupta will clear deck for his appointment.