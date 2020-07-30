STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cognizant’s net profit down 29 per cent in Q2, 2020 due to ransomware attack, COVID impact

Among the verticals, financial services, products and resources , communications media and technology saw revenue declines of  5.2%, 6.5% and 4.4% YoY.

Cognizant

IT firm Cognizant. (File photo | Reuters)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

Global tech firm, Cognizant posted a 29% decline in the net profit YoY for Q2, 2020( April- June quarter)  at $361 million from $509 million, a year ago challenged with the  ransomware attack and the firm’s exit from certain content moderation businesses.

However , the New Jersey headquartered firm recorded healthy client bookings in the first half of 2020 , an increase by 14%. The Q2 revenue declined by 3.4%( 2.5% in constant currency terms)  at $4 billion.

“We delivered a solid second quarter performance whilst continuing to improve our competitiveness. Against an uncertain economic backdrop, we remain steadfast in investing in our clients and our associates, and in executing our digital strategy to position Cognizant for accelerated momentum,” Brian Humphries , Cognizant CEO said in a statement. 

The IT services company said that in terms of revenue decline, April was the most impacted month challenged with COVID pandemic and ransomware attack whereas the revenues improved sequentially in May, June.

Healthcare which constitutes 28.9% of total company revenues grew by 2.0% YoY.The company has provided a revenue guidance for 2020 expected to be in the range of $16.4-16.7 billion, or a decline on a constant currency basis of 2.0-0.5%.Full year 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin2 expected to be approximately 15%.

Cognizant has also appointed  Jan Siegmund as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO).effective September, 2020. Siegmund will replace Karen McLoughlin who will remain with the firm in an advisory role till the end of the year 2020. Siegmund was earlier the CFO at Automatic Data Processing ("ADP"), a leading global human capital management technology and service provider    

