STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SEBI to auction Asurre Agrowtech's properties to recover investors' money

The move is part of SEBI's effort to recover funds raised by the company through unauthorised investment scheme.

Published: 30th July 2020 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Markets regulator SEBI on Thursday said it has lined up as many as 18 properties of Asurre Agrowtech Ltd for an auction on August 30 at reserve price of nearly Rs 21 crore.

The move is part of SEBI's effort to recover funds raised by the company through unauthorised investment scheme.

In a notice, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said it will auction 18 properties of the company on August 30 at a reserve price of Rs 20.81 crore.

The properties to go under the hammer include land parcels in Tamil Nadu.

The markets watchdog said it has engaged Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants (India) Private Limited to assist it for sale of the properties of the company through e-auction platform.

Earlier in May, SEBI had asked Asurre Agrowtech's investors, who had already submitted claim form, to deposit original proof of investment immediately.

SEBI, in November 2019, had asked investors -- who had invested in the unregistered CIS (collective investment scheme) floated by Asurre Agrowtech Ltd (AAL) -- to submit their claims along with the original proof of investment in the company.

The regulator, which is in the process of auctioning the attached properties of AAL, had said the same is being delayed due to the present lockdown situation owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

"SEBI shall endeavour to complete the refund process within six months subject to recovery of money from AAL and/or its directors including through proceeds realised from the sale of attached properties of AAL," it had added.

As on April 30, 2020, as many as 8,367 investors of the company submitted claim form.

In May 2016, SEBI had asked Asurre Agrowtech and its directors to refund investors money, which was raised through illegal investment schemes in three months.

The company had mobilised a total of Rs 69.30 crore through various investment plans under schemes of purchase of livestock/poultry.

The firm had claimed that it has refunded Rs 11.74 crore as on December 31, 2015 and has to refund Rs 57.55 crore.

However, it did not provide any verifiable proof regarding its claim.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SEBI Asurre Agrowtech Asurre Agrowtech property auction
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp