STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Will RBI cut key interest rates further?

The repo rate or the overnight lending rate to banks by the central bank is already at a low of 4 per cent, while the reverse repo or the rate at which RBI borrows from banks is at 3.75 per cent.

Published: 30th July 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  When the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meets next week the big  dilemma before it will be whether it should cut rates to spur economic activity, which has seen been shrinking, or will it pause in a bid to control inflation which has gone way beyond its stated tolerance level.

India’s GDP for the year is widely expected by most economists including Former RBI deputy Governor Viral Acharya to shrink by 5-10 per cent , with the largest impact being felt in the first two quarters of the fiscal year.Under these circumstances, the market is betting on a quarter per cent rate cut. The repo rate or the overnight lending rate to banks by the central bank is already at a low of 4 per cent, while the reverse repo or the rate at which RBI borrows from banks is at 3.75 per cent.

For the entire year, experts are predicting about 50-75 basis points cut.North Block, too, is supportive of further cuts in the lending rate as the transmission has been better in the post-Lockdown period and industry is clamouring for cheap money as it reopens. Many economists, however, are cautious about a rate cut. “Besides the fact that we have to be cautious about inflation, we have to realise that the RBI has released a lot of liquidity into the system.

READ| 'Googly and outside off-stump':Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges

Ideally, the central bank should be working on channelising that money into productive uses,” N R Bhanumurthy, vice- chancellor of the Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics, said.“Right now much of the demand for credit is coming from the government sector, we need to channelise that into the productive sector,” Bhanumurthy added. 
So far in 2020, the RBI has cut its  key lending rate by an aggressive 115 basis points.

Economists argue its time for a pause. However, earlier this week, Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that it is still uncertain when supply gains would be restored and “how long will it take for demand to normalise and what kind of durable effects will the pandemic leave behind on our potential growth?” This is being read by many as an indication that the RBI will maintain its hawkish posture and cut rates further.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RBI RBI monetary policy Viral Acharya
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp