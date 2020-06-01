STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India rejects Flipkart's proposal for entering food retail sector 

Last year, the company had set up a new local entity - Flipkart Farmermart - to focus on food retail in India, and had applied for requisite licences from the government.

Published: 01st June 2020 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

For representational purposes. (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has rejected Walmart-backed Flipkart's proposal seeking approval for entry to the food retail sector citing a regulatory issue, an official said on Monday.

The government permits 100 per cent foreign direct investment in food retail for food produced and manufactured in India.

Last year, the company had set up a new local entity - Flipkart Farmermart - to focus on food retail in India, and had applied for requisite licences from the government.

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, at that time had said that the move an important part of the company's efforts to boost Indian agriculture as well as food processing industry in the country.

"Yes, the department has rejected the proposal," the government official said.

Commenting on the development, a company spokesperson said that Flipkart intends to re-apply for the permit.

"At Flipkart, we believe that technology and innovation-driven marketplace can add significant value to our country's farmers and food processing sector by bringing value chain efficiency and transparency. This will further aid boosting farmers' income and transform Indian agriculture.

"We are evaluating the department's response and intend to re-apply as we look to continue making significant impact on small businesses and communities in India," the spokesperson said.

Interestingly, Amazon had received the government's nod for its USD 500 million investment proposal for retailing of food products in India in 2017.

Grocery segment accounts for a significant portion of the unorganised retail segment in the country. Estimates suggest the market to be worth over USD 200 billion in India. The grocery segment has witnessed significant growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many people turned to e-commerce platforms like Grofers, BigBasket and Amazon India for their grocery purchases during the lockdown as they looked at maintaining social distance.

Market watchers feel that grocery segment would continue to scale in the coming months in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Flipkart Food retail sector NDA government food industry
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp